Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $200.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.