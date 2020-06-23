GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

GLYC stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

