Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

