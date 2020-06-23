Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 909.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares in the company, valued at $32,122,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,049,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.