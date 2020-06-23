Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

GVA stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

