Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $429.89 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.05.

AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

