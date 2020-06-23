Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 740.62 ($9.43).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 720 ($9.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 825 ($10.50) to GBX 660 ($8.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.43) to GBX 672 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 644.60 ($8.20) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 778.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.23.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.27) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1956.9998718 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

