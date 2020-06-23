Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 62,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 260,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.