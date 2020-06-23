Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Groupon in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the coupon company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRPN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $20.06 on Monday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Groupon by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,246 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Groupon by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Groupon news, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,224.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

