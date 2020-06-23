Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

