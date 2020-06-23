Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Harrow Health worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 96,800 shares of company stock valued at $548,650 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HROW stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

