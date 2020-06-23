Head to Head Analysis: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) versus BNCCORP (NASDAQ:BNCC)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Severn Bancorp and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.86% 6.05% 0.75% BNCCORP 17.92% 16.50% 1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.63 $8.37 million N/A N/A BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.17 $10.23 million N/A N/A

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

BNCCORP beats Severn Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

