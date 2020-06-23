Head-To-Head Analysis: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) versus Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 2 1 0 0 1.33 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina -1.88% -1.32% -0.73% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 13.77% 15.90% 8.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 1.02 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -55.76 Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.49 billion 2.32 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telecom Argentina pays out -541.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Telecom Argentina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

