Head-To-Head Contrast: SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $633.91 million 4.04 $54.94 million $1.10 46.73 SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 1.90 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -11.95

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.64% 11.51% 2.94% SoftBank Group 14.37% -0.80% -0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67 SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. SoftBank Group has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential downside of 19.02%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out -3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Shenandoah Telecommunications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats SoftBank Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

