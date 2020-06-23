Head to Head Review: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 6.87% 10.45% 8.36% DarioHealth -318.61% -200.83% -135.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ICU Medical and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $213.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Risk & Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 2.94 $101.04 million $7.36 24.32 DarioHealth $7.56 million 3.28 -$17.74 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

