Head to Head Survey: LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) versus Cimpress (OTCMKTS:CMPR)

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LSC Communications and Cimpress, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimpress 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cimpress has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Cimpress’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LSC Communications and Cimpress’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million ($1.17) -0.05 Cimpress $2.75 billion 0.78 $95.05 million $3.19 24.12

Cimpress has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications. LSC Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LSC Communications has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications -6.95% -320.00% -3.49% Cimpress 5.85% -115.23% 7.74%

Summary

Cimpress beats LSC Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. It serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet. It operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The company's Vistaprint-branded Websites enable approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional-quality marketing products. It also provides professional desktop publishing services for graphic professionals, including local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, the company offers customized writing instruments and promotional products, apparel, and gifts for small- and medium-sized businesses through direct mail and telesales, as well as an e-commerce site. Further, it provides retail partner and franchise, online printing, digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party services. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was founded in 1994 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

