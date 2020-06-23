Head to Head Survey: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 2.32% 0.33% 0.17% Monmouth R.E. Inv. -20.80% -5.33% -1.80%

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.21 $90.26 million $2.33 12.12 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.95 $29.80 million $0.85 17.05

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 12 0 2.86 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 2 0 2.20

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus target price of $31.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

