Helical PLC (HLCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 27th

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HLCL stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $415.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.91. Helical has a one year low of GBX 200.43 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($6.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 335.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.38.

In related news, insider Joe Lister acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £9,888 ($12,584.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 435 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

