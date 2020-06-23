Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234,759 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

