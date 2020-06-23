HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of HMS worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HMS by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 2,390,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HMS by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HMS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.