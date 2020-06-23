IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $340.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $310.00 and last traded at $295.32, with a volume of 1845700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.32.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,538,000 after buying an additional 414,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 268.47 and a beta of 1.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

