ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) Insider Mark Huntley Buys 100,000 Shares

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) insider Mark Huntley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($96,729.03).

Shares of LBOW opened at GBX 75 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.27. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 64.19 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.29).

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

