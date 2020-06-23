Imagination Park Entertainment (CNSX:IP) Trading Up 34.8%

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP)’s share price shot up 34.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, 12,581,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile (CNSX:IP)

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system.

