Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Down 0%

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOUP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

