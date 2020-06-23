Insider Selling: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.10, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.