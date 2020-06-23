Integrafin (LON:IHP) Trading Down 3%

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 485 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.17), approximately 349,224 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.36).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHP shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 506.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Integrafin Holdings PLC will post 1189.9999877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

In other Integrafin news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,495 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £5,994.95 ($7,630.08).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

