Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.