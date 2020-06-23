International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of International Seaways worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Seaways by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

INSW opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

