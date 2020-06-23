Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Intrepid Potash worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,527,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 120,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,332,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 361,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

