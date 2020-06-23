Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.44, 11,620 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

