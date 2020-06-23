Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.95% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.