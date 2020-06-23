Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/18/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/8/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/3/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

6/2/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2020 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.