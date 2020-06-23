Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,148 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,382 call options.

ATHX stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,823 shares of company stock worth $690,406. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

