Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,434% compared to the typical volume of 400 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 70.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 5,266,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,722 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,997,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,965,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 279.28 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

