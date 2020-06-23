Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

