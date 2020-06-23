iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.88, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.