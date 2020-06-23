iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $309.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.52 and a 200-day moving average of $303.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

