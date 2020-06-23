iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

