iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

QUAL stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67.

