iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

