iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)’s share price were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.90, approximately 3,689 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $430,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000.

