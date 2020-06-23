iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.15, 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 23,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.