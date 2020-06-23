iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Trading Down 0%

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.46, approximately 645 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,138,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000.

