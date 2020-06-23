Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 3.2%

Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65, approximately 34,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 118,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

About Isoenergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Isoenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.