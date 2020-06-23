Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 695,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,000 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.