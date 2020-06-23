JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,799 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.35%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

