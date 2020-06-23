JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 552 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Plexus worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

