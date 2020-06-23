JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 235,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 20,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,255 shares of company stock worth $200,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $494.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

