JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 31,923 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 206.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.57 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

