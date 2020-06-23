JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 46,706 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

